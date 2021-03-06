Hollywood industry is often criticised that it lacks Black representation in the films that being churned out every year. Just a few years ago when the CGI-soaked “Gods Of Egypt” was about to be released in theatres, critics slammed the makers for casting largely white players in ancient Egypt set tale. At that time late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman weighed in the controversy.

In 2015 when the film was a few weeks away to be released in theatres, both Lionsgate and director Alex Proyas had issued an apology for the film’s lack of diversity. Boseman who played the role of Thoth in the film addressed the controversy.

During a conversation with GQ, Chadwick Boseman said that he took on the role of Thoth in ‘Gods Of Egypt’ precisely to add some diversity to the cast. Boseman also criticised Hollywood that still has much work when it comes to inclusivity.

Boseman said, “I generally try to tune things like press controversy out, but some people around me told me, ‘Hey… you might wanna look at this.’ And when I originally was approached with the script, I thought this [critique] might come up, I really did. And I’m thankful that it did because actually, I agree with it.”

The Black Panther star further said, “That’s why I wanted to do it, so you would see someone of African descent playing Thoth, the father of mathematics, astronomy, the god of wisdom. And in the movie, I actually outnumber the other gods in the movie, literally and figuratively. It’s hard for people to know that without seeing it. But yeah, people don’t make $140 million movies starring black and brown people.”

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but he kept his condition private as he continued to act while also extensively supporting cancer charities until his death in 2020 from the illness. Boseman’s film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom was released posthumously the same year to critical acclaim.

