Before Walter White ever cooked in an RV, he was in the passenger seat of a speeding car, screaming for his life, and Bryan Cranston made sure we couldn’t look away! I’ve always believed Walter White didn’t start in Breaking Bad’s pilot. He started in The X-Files. Specifically, Season 6, Episode 2 — Drive. That’s where Cranston first became the man you were scared of, but couldn’t stop rooting for, albeit in the form of Patrick Crump.

That episode didn’t just showcase his range; it convinced Vince Gilligan that Cranston could carry a series built entirely on moral gray zones. The man was hateful, unhinged, spewing bile from the backseat—and yet, by the end, he broke your heart. And Gilligan remembered.

It wasn’t just another X-Files one-off. Back then, Vince Gilligan, just a writer trying to keep things fresh for Mulder and Scully, had drawn on an episode of Homicide: Life on the Street called Subway. That story followed a dying man pinned between a subway car and a platform—frustrating, flawed, and somehow still sympathetic. That twisted empathy? Gilligan channeled it into Patrick Crump. And later, straight into Walter White.

How Bryan Cranston Turned Himself From A Crushed Skull To A Kingpin’s Crown

Watching Drive now feels like watching Breaking Bad’s secret origin story. Cranston’s Crump was irrational, desperate, even racist — yet fully human. He was the kind of character who made you uneasy, then unexpectedly crushed you when he died. Gilligan’s genius wasn’t just writing that tension—it was realizing Cranston could hold it. That performance lit the fuse.

Years later, when Gilligan needed someone who could make viewers root for a chemistry teacher who becomes a drug kingpin, he didn’t hesitate. As he’s said (via N.J), “You’re going to see that underlying humanity, even when he’s making the most devious, terrible decisions, and you need someone who has that humanity.” It wasn’t a coincidence. It was a callback.

Sure, Bryan Cranston’s transformation in Breaking Bad was next-level. But the seed of Heisenberg—the arrogance, the vulnerability, the quiet doom—was right there in Drive. And it wasn’t just Cranston. The X-Files pipeline sent more than one future Breaking Bad star to Albuquerque. Dean Norris and Aaron Paul all warmed up under Chris Carter’s eerie glow.

Fans Also Believe The Connection Between Bryan Cranston’s Role In The X-Files & Breaking Bad

Over the years, several fans have also acknowledged the connection between Cranston’s Crump and Walter White. One Reddit Thread titled, “Remember when Bryan Cranston appeared on The X-Files?” has a comment that reads, “Not sure if this is true, but I’ve heard this is how Vince Gilligan first met Bryan Cranston. He wrote the episode.” Another Redditor also echoed the same sentiment, saying, “That’s how Vince Gilligan chose Cranston for Breaking Bad, Gilligan directed this episode I believe.”

Looking back, it’s wild how a one-hour monster-of-the-week episode shaped one of the greatest character arcs in television. But that’s how TV gold gets made: one weird, haunting performance at a time. Before the meth, before the hat, before “say my name”—Bryan Cranston played a man with a ticking time bomb in his skull. And Vince Gilligan? He never forgot.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Boys: Starlight Didn’t Survive Vought—She Engineered It While Hughie Fumbled In The Dark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News