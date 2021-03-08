Christian In AEW
Christian Cage Joins AEW (Photo Credit – Instagram)

AEW continues to send shivers in WWE camp as the promotion isn’t slowing down in signing stars which were made in Vince McMahon led company. The latest addition is Christian Cage, who has just become an elite member. This is the second big surprise in quick succession after Paul Wight aka Big Show’s signing.

To be honest, many WWE and AEW fans were aware of the fact that Christian isn’t a happy guy in the former promotion. Even though he had surprised fans by several special appearances, the recent being Royal Rumble 2021, he hadn’t got promising opportunities. It was just a matter of time, he joining the elite club.

Christian Cage turned out to be a mystery signing during the pay-per-view, AEW Revolution. The captain charisma received a standing ovation. It’s a huge addition for the newly established promotion, but fans are a bit disappointed as they expected CM Punk or any other WWE stars.

What are your thoughts on Christian Cage joining AEW?

