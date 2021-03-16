From “Pure Brilliance” & An “Epic Experience” To A “Joyless, Overlong Mess,” Zack Snyder’s Justice League Early Reviews Are Filled With Mixed Feeling
With just a couple of days left to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the hype for the 4-hour long superhero film is on a high. The film, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller, began as a whisper campaign with fans insisting on seeing Snyder’s version before he departed the project during post-production in 2017.

A lucky few have watched the film and have taken to social media to share with fans how the film is. Are you interested in knowing what they have to say? Well, scroll down and have a look at some spoiler-free early reviews available on social media.

One user who watched the much-awaited superhero film wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League is my new favourite comic book movie. It’s the perfect follow up to Batman v Superman, and a terrific conclusion (for now) to Zack’s arc. While there were a few weak points, they were outweighed by the story and chemistry of the cast.” Another netizen wrote, “As someone who’s been very critical of Snyder in the past, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the Zack Snyder movie that I have been waiting for.”

Another user took to Twitter and wrote in favour of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, tweeting, “@WBPictures were fools for failing to support Snyder’s genius, OG #DCEU vision. ZSJL is, hands down, the #GOAT. Pure brilliance.” A fan of the franchise took to the microblogging site praising Ray Fisher’s performance, writing, “#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a great success that will please both Snyder’s fanbase and casual fans. A well-made, harrowing, epic experience with a stand-out performance from Ray Fisher.”

While many were raving about the film, one user wasn’t impressed. The Twitterati wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review: A joyless, overlong mess only for hardcore fans: Unless you’re an avid fan of this director’s last few superhero movies, we recommend you spend four hours watching something else.” Another also tweeted, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League review: Longer but not better” A third wrote, “Ok. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not bad. For the movie tho. The gimmick, oh damn – got scammed!”

Sharing the reviews of others, one user wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League review, It’s been praised as GodFather & lord of the rings of this decade” Sharing another review, a fan of Zack Synder’s Justice League wrote, “Great review by @LeoRydel! It’s very enthusiastic, which gives me a lot of hope for this film. I can’t believe it’s finally here. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage”

How excited are you to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18?

