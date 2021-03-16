With just a couple of days left to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the hype for the 4-hour long superhero film is on a high. The film, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller, began as a whisper campaign with fans insisting on seeing Snyder’s version before he departed the project during post-production in 2017.

A lucky few have watched the film and have taken to social media to share with fans how the film is. Are you interested in knowing what they have to say? Well, scroll down and have a look at some spoiler-free early reviews available on social media.

One user who watched the much-awaited superhero film wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League is my new favourite comic book movie. It’s the perfect follow up to Batman v Superman, and a terrific conclusion (for now) to Zack’s arc. While there were a few weak points, they were outweighed by the story and chemistry of the cast.” Another netizen wrote, “As someone who’s been very critical of Snyder in the past, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the Zack Snyder movie that I have been waiting for.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is my new favorite comic book movie. It’s the perfect follow up to Batman v Superman, and a terrific conclusion (for now) to Zack’s arc. While there were a few weak points, they were outweighed by the story and chemistry of the cast. Full review soon. pic.twitter.com/kcuegjjizy — Thomas Polito (@PolitoThomas) March 15, 2021

My review of Zack Snyder's Justice League on @letterboxd: https://t.co/UOJCTTRjpU As some one who's been very critical of Snyder in the past, Zack Snyder's Justice League is the Zack Snyder movie that I have been waiting for. — Satchel Saw The Snydercut (@SatchelSeals) March 14, 2021

Las primeras críticas dan cuenta que la #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage es una de las mejores películas que se han hecho del cine de superhéroes. Además que marca un hito en la historia del cine. Cuánto hype!! — Cristofer Rufatt (@chrisRufatt) March 15, 2021

Zack Snyder reading all these positive reviews for his Justice League movie like: pic.twitter.com/Mtq66y7SIU — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) March 14, 2021

Today I watched the Snyder cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE until the WB server crashed and then all of QUO VADIS and, hey, you know what, Scorsese is right and it ain't even close. Reviews to come, eventually. — Ty Burr (@tyburr) March 16, 2021

Another user took to Twitter and wrote in favour of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, tweeting, “@WBPictures were fools for failing to support Snyder’s genius, OG #DCEU vision. ZSJL is, hands down, the #GOAT. Pure brilliance.” A fan of the franchise took to the microblogging site praising Ray Fisher’s performance, writing, “#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a great success that will please both Snyder’s fanbase and casual fans. A well-made, harrowing, epic experience with a stand-out performance from Ray Fisher.”

"#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a great success that will please both Snyder's fanbase and casual fans. A well-made, harrowing, epic experience with a stand-out performance from Ray Fisher." Check out our 4.5-star review of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': https://t.co/5GZo1RXQa0 pic.twitter.com/FJl5S2Ydp6 — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) March 15, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeage marks the first time in a year I’ve been excited for anything 🙌 — Bryant (@BryyyanntBryant) March 15, 2021

While many were raving about the film, one user wasn’t impressed. The Twitterati wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League Review: A joyless, overlong mess only for hardcore fans: Unless you’re an avid fan of this director’s last few superhero movies, we recommend you spend four hours watching something else.” Another also tweeted, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League review: Longer but not better” A third wrote, “Ok. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not bad. For the movie tho. The gimmick, oh damn – got scammed!”

Zack Snyder's Justice League Review: A joyless, overlong mess only for hardcore fans: Unless you're an avid fan of this director's last few superhero movies, we recommend you spend four hours watching something else. https://t.co/kTDR2dP1gm — Latest Tech (@latest8pc) March 16, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League review: Longer but not better https://t.co/KhFIxONuNK — Rod (@rodimusprime) March 16, 2021

Ok. Zack Snyder's Justice League is not bad. For the movie tho. The gimmick, oh damn – got scammed! Review soon — nir-beber (@fahimzahar) March 16, 2021

Except giving the fandom a bad name. The war is over, we won. Let’s enjoy and celebrate. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage pic.twitter.com/vVzhfGVWdI — MX Bravo ⚡️ (@MXBravo4) March 15, 2021

Sharing the reviews of others, one user wrote, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League review, It’s been praised as GodFather & lord of the rings of this decade” Sharing another review, a fan of Zack Synder’s Justice League wrote, “Great review by @LeoRydel! It’s very enthusiastic, which gives me a lot of hope for this film. I can’t believe it’s finally here. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage”

Zack Snyder's Justice League review, It's been praised as GodFather & lord of the rings of this decade#SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage pic.twitter.com/bQ4q17hrf9 — Sam Bhatia #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@itssam_01) March 16, 2021

Great review by @LeoRydel! It’s very enthusiastic, which gives me a lot of hope for this film. I can’t believe it’s finally here. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage https://t.co/GH3Dz1IQJF — gabe – filmopinionitis (@FilmOpinionitis) March 15, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeage, for better and for worse, feels like an extended edition of 2017's theatrical version. https://t.co/IPVeGWDFy3 — Shakefire.com (@Shakefire) March 15, 2021

There's only one man alive who would compare #ZackSnydersJusticeLeage to The Hudsucker Proxy and that man is @mattzollerseitz. Your must-read review of the day. https://t.co/xlFmf1rYHE — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) March 15, 2021

How excited are you to watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18?

