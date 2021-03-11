Dwayne Johnson Fans To Face A Bad News & It's Related To His Football League Relaunch!

DWAYNE JOHNSON has hit pause on plans to launch his XFL football league next year (22) as he tries to secure a partnership with Canadian Football League officials.

Advertisement

The action star and his business partner ex-wife Dany Garcia acquired the XFL with Redbird Capital Partners associates last year (20) after the league fell apart during a resurgence in popularity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson set 2022 as the projected kick-off date, but on Wednesday (10Mar21), Garcia explained fans will have to wait a little longer before the XFL action gets underway.

“Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field. A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities,” Garcia shared in a statement.

“The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league’s unique strengths. I look forward to our continued discussions and we will update the sports community as we have more to share.”

Dwayne Johnson’s XFL was originally launched by WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2001 but folded after one season. McMahon relaunched the league for the 2020 season and despite a healthy start, ratings were way down before games were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league went bankrupt in April 2020. (MT/TWR/LOT)

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Talked About Getting Back To Weed Again & Said, “My Mom Got Me Back On It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube