Miley Cyrus and her drug addiction is not news for her fans. There was a phase in her life when the singer totally indulged herself in drugs and alcohol. In fact, she used to smoke marijuana every time, except for the times she was working. But did you know that it was her mother who returned her to smoking?

Advertisement

The 26-year-old singer confessed that after having sworn off the substance last year, Miley‘s mother, Tish Cyrus, reintroduced her to Cannabis. Yes! You heard that right. Keep scrolling further.

Advertisement

“My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working, I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.” On Monday on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Miley Cyrus bluntly said that her “mom smokes a lot of weed.”

Miley Cyrus joked with host Andy Cohen during an appearance to promote her single with Mark Ranson that her mom threatened to quit as her manager and start a weed company. “My dad’s got a farm, and she’s like ‘I’m just going to quit everything and grow.’ She’s my manager. So if my mom quits everything, that’s quitting me to go home and, like, grow weed. Which doesn’t sound like the best idea. … My mom could barely keep us alive. She’s not going to grow pot.”

Miley said in a Billboard story in 2017 that she quit weed because she wanted to “be super clear and sharp” as she readied for the release of “Younger Now.” She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that same year that she had a nightmare about hosting Saturday Night Live stoned. “I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason; that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled, and that’s never happened,” she said.

So what do you have to say about Miley Cyrus’s mother introducing her to Cannabis?

Must Read: Harry Styles To Open Grammy 2021 With His ‘Golden’ Performance & We Can’t Wait Him To Woo Us!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube