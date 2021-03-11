With great powers come great responsibilities and Warner Bros seem to understand it completely. In the times when the trade is suffering badly due to the pandemic, the production studio is coming up back to back with big Hollywood projects. Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, Tom & Jerry and now Godzilla vs Kong – despite getting a low response at the box office lately, WB is not holding back and is continuously promoting the cinema culture.

As we write this, the release date of Godzilla vs Kong has been preponed in India. The film was already slated to release 5 days before its release in the USA i.e. March 26. But now we hear that it has been preponed to March 24 now.

A source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Warner Bros India has decided to prepone the release by 2 days. So instead of March 26, it’ll now have a mid-week release on Wednesday, March 24.”

And it won’t be a paid preview kind of release. Talking about the same the source added, “No, it’ll be a full-fledged release from Wednesday morning.”

Along with India, the film will also release in most European countries and Taiwan on March 24. Talking about the same, a trade expert told the entertainment portal, “This is a good decision taken by Warner Bros India. Godzilla vs. Kong would now get more time to score and earn money at the box office. Although Sooryavanshi has vacated the April 2 date, some exciting Hindi film is sure to grab the slot. So Godzilla vs. Kong would get two additional days to rake in the moolah. It would also have the advantage of a holiday on Monday, March 29. In short, it’s going to enjoy a six-day weekend of sorts.”

“The team of the film just need to make sure they get sufficient shows in most theatres, without disturbing the playing programme of Mumbai Saga, which releases on March 19. Just like Godzilla vs. Kong, the John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer also targets the mass audience.” the expert adds.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in the lead roles. As earlier declared by Warner Bros, the film is a part of the studio’s slate of simultaneous releases. It is releasing on HBO Max along with its theatrical release.

