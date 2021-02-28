Miley Cyrus has been in the news a good number of times, and at moments it was in relationship to her love life and exes. Today, the Wrecking Ball singer makes it to the headlines due to a recent Instagram post that features ex Nick Jonas. Scroll down to have a look at this throwback pictures, along with a couple more she shared.

Advertisement

The singer took to her picture sharing account and shared a series of photos from her days as a Disney star. In one of these pics, Miley and Nick are seen enjoying themselves on an amusement park ride. While the young Jonas Brothers singer is seen smiling, the Heart of Glass singer was totally freaked out.

Captioning the Instagram post “You just had to be there,” the post featured 10 throwback pictures that are sure to make all Miley Cyrus fans super happy. Check it out!

In case you are wondering where is Nick Jonas in this post Miley Cyrus, it is the 5th picture on the scroll.

A lot many fans have reacted to her post – especially about the pic featuring Nick Jonas. One user wrote, “THE PICTURE WITH NICK !!!!!!” Another fan commented. “OMG NICK JONAS” A third fan replied to her post with “Nick Jonas was in that picture like: Yeah!!!” Another user commented on the same writing, “MILEY AND NICK OMG MY CHILDHOOD IS COMPLETE.”

This isn’t the first time Miley Cyrus has mentioned Nick on social media. In 2019, she shared a post featuring Nick’s thoughts on her throwback pictures. Nick had DMed Miley a message that read, “These throwback shots have been (lit).” Replying to his message via post, Miley wrote, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been (lit).” Keeping up with the friendly chat, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the comments section and said, “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r (lit).”

For those wondering about Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus’ relationship, the duo was rumoured to be daring when she was part of Hannah Montana and Nick a part of the Jonas Brothers boy band.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor On Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: “I Realised If I Thought I Knew A Little Bit Of Acting…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube