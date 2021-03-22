ADAM LAMBERT is working on a new stage musical.

The Queen frontman has revealed he has paired up with “amazing songwriters” to bring a dream production to theatres.

“I’m approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it’s still a musical,” he told Courtney Act and Vanity during an appearance on their podcast Brenda, Call Me! “I can’t say too much right now because we haven’t really announced what it is or how it’s going to be, but I’m collaborating with some great people, I can tell you that.

“It definitely is rock ‘n’ roll, though! Musically, it’s pretty diverse, but it’s the life story of an actual person and it’s not me! And the majority of the story takes place in the 70s.” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

