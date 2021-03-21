Adam Lambert Talks Auditioning For Lady Gaga's Gay Pal In A Star Is Born

Adam Lambert auditioned for the role of Lady Gaga’s gay pal in A Star Is Born even though he knew he was a bad fit for the part.

Advertisement

Keen to be part of Bradley Cooper‘s movie, the singer agreed to test for the role of Ramon, even though he wasn’t Latino.

Advertisement

“It was so funny to me because they told me about it and they were like, ‘She’s going to have, like, a gay best friend’, and I was like, ‘OK, that could be cute’,” Adam Lambert said during an appearance on the latest episode of podcast Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity, “And then I got the script and it was like… He was a Latin American character like he was a Latino character.”

“His name was Latino, a lot of the slang that he was using (was Latin). He was calling her (Gaga’s character) ‘Mami’ and all this stuff, and I was like, ‘Now how is this gonna work? Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part’,” Adam Lambert added.

The part eventually went to Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Dua Lipa Has Begun Taking Acting Plans Seriously, Reading Scripts & Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube