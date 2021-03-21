Dave Bautista aka Batista is one of its kind of superstar to come out of WWE. During his active years, he earned a loyal fan base for his stint with Triple H led stable, Evolution, and later separating his ways to enjoy a glorious singles run. Deservingly, the legend was supposed to get in the Hall of Fame and the plans were on for the 2020 class.

Now, out of nowhere, WWE has sent shockwaves across its massive fan base as the name of Batista has been removed from the Hall of Fame list. For the unversed, for the class of 2020, a ceremony is planned for early April. The list includes The nWO, The Bella Twins, JBL, The British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger. The list also had the name of the ‘animal’.

If you visit the official site of WWE, you won’t get to see Batista’s name in the list and it has sparked speculations that all is not well between him and the company.

For those who aren’t aware, in the last month speculations were in full force that Dave is planning to take his pro-wrestling career ahead with rival promotion, AEW. To put a full stop, through social media, he cleared all such reports as baseless rumours and stated that he is done with pro-wrestling and focussing solely on his Hollywood career.

Meanwhile, recently a fan shared his desire to see both ‘animal’ and John Cena on the big screen together but got a sarcastic reply from Drax the destroyer.

Both Cena and Dave have been terrific performers for WWE. Both translated the same success in their Hollywood careers. So, it’s obvious that fans would want to see both of them sharing a screen. Recently, one such Twitter user tagged Cena, Dave and wrote, “I would love to see a @JohnCena @DaveBautista Buddy Movie #JohnCena #DaveBautista.” Surprisingly, the animal did reply back, but his words weren’t something the user would have expected. Taking a sarcastic dig, he wrote, “You and you both!”

