It wasn’t a big shock for fans when Christian joined AEW. Soon after his Royal Rumble 2021 return, speculations took full force stating that WWE veteran might join the rival promotion. Now, the veteran is spilling it all about he joined Tony Khan-led brand and also the role of Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose behind his signing.

For the unversed, the 47-year-old Canadian pro-wrestler made his debut appearance on AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He was unveiled to be a mystery signing that Tony Khan made hype of. Now, the former WWE wrestler is revealing that it was the last moment decision of quitting his former promotion and yes, it has taken us by surprise.

In a recent episode of Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette podcast, Christian appeared as a guest. There he made a surprising revelation that till the 3rd of March, nothing was confirmed and it was Jon Moxley who made him think about considering AEW as an option.

Speaking to Renee, Christian said, “On Wednesday (March 3), there was nothing signed. It was a shock to me when I heard Paul Wight’s (Big Show) announcement. Obviously, Tony and I hit it off pretty quick and we felt comfortable enough that we were going to work together. I wasn’t sure I was going to go (to AEW after the Rumble) and all the talks I had (with WWE) were very cordial. Jon Moxley talked to me and had his opinions and made me think, ‘Okay, I’m doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore my options.’ At this final stage of my career, I had a conversation with Tony and it escalated very quickly. Within a week, it was a done deal.”

Unlike wrestlers like Moxley, Chris Jericho and others, Christian has no bad feelings about WWE, so it was really a tough call for him.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it also wasn’t a hard decision. There was something intriguing about being able to be hands-on with everything and having that challenge. It felt like the right situation. There’s nothing wrong with WWE and how they do things,” he added.

