The entire pro-wrestling world knows about a bitter relation between Chris Jericho and WWE. Yes, the promotion did make what Jericho is today, but in the last few years, he has opened up about Vince McMahon led brand like never before. Thanks to such friction, the 50-year-old joined hands with rivals, AEW.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jericho joined AEW in 2019 and thanks to his charisma and loyal fan base, Jericholholics what we call, the pro-wrestling veteran rose to the top position. He has always been vocal on his current promotion of how Tony Khan’s brand promotes freedom and creativity. Maybe the mention of WWE is also part of it. You don’t know what we are talking about? Well, keep reading.

Advertisement

During a recent segment of AEW Dynamite, Tag Team champions- Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks insulted Inner Circle’s head, Chris Jericho. Matt says “And Chris, let’s be an honest man. What would you be doing if there was no AEW? Oh, I know. You’d probably be jerking the curtain tonight at the Performance Center.”

Check out the video:

For those who don’t know, Performance Centre is a facility where WWE wrestlers train.

Meanwhile, recently none other than Chris Jericho had revealed that it was Jim Ross who always stood by him during his years in WWE. “Well, @JRsBBQ (Jim Ross’ Twitter handle) was always a defender of mine. He was pretty much single-handedly responsible for getting me signed to @wwe,” he wrote in the context of his podcast session with Ross.

Ross, in his Grilling JR podcast, had said, “I had to negotiate with Vince basically to get Chris on the radar because of his f*cking height, and that was it. He was not the ideal height to be in the main event at WrestleMania in Vince’s view and the way it works there Conrad, you know as well as anybody, your sister-in-law is a big star there, the world revolves around Vince.”

Must Read: Disney’s Us Again Review (Short Film): An Alternate Ending To La La Land In A Parallel Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube