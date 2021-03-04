LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Step aside John Krasinski, Michael B. Jordan is the new Tom Clancy hero in town.

The first trailer for “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” starring blockbuster star and the Internet’s boyfriend Jordan has dropped. The stunt-filled spectacle is filled with Clancy tropes, including the quiet war hero who unleashes his demons for justice. The action looks next level, especially the kicker where Jordan’s character is seen interrogating someone in a fully-on-fire car, Jack Ryan could never.

Jordan plays Navy SEAL John Kelly in the film, which is the origin story of John Clark, one of the most popular characters in Clancy’s Jack Ryan franchise. After Russian soldiers kill Kelly’s family — including his pregnant wife — due to his role in a secret operation against them, he goes on a mission seeking justice for their murders. But while pursuing the assassins along with a fellow SEAL Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) and CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell), Kelly begins to uncover an international conspiracy that threatens to invoke a war between the U.S. and Russia.

In order to protect his country and avenge his family, Kelly must fight their killers and reveal those behind the conspiracy — without remorse.

Directed by Stefano Sollima from a screenplay by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, “Without Remorse” also stars Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell and Guy Pearce.

In addition to his starring role, Jordan is an executive producer on the film along with Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. “Without Remorse” was originally scheduled to release in September 2020 via Paramount Pictures, but was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020, Amazon Studios began the process of acquiring the distribution rights to the film, and it was officially removed from Paramount’s release calendar in November.

“Without Remorse” will be hitting the accounts of 150 million Amazon Prime subscribers on April 30.

Check out the trailer:

