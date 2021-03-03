Superheroes are meant to be protectors and lovable. However, Antony Starr’s Homelander in The Boys makes you hate him. Of course in the show, he is loved by the public because not everyone knows what lies behind the made-up personality that he carries. But as the viewers of the show, everyone really dislikes him for his evil personality.

But do you know how Antony Starr actually prepared for his superhero character Homelander? Reportedly, he took the help of YouTube and watched the videos of other popular superheroes like Christopher Reeve’s Superman to take cues of flying.

Well, that’s now hard to guess as we have noticed that the superhero attires of Superman and Homelander are quite similar to each other. In fact, fans have often discussed the similarities on the internet before.

Interestingly, Antony Starr himself took to Instagram in Feb this year and shared a sensational fan art of Homelander and Superman indulged in a lover’s quarrel. Along with the post, he wrote a note which read as saying, “Okidoke. It’s not often I take a piece of fan art and repost on feed but this is something special… I can’t tell but I’m pretty sure Homelander and Superman are locked in mortal combat…oooooor…very aggressive and combative flirting…. So Homelander is either; Ripping the shite out of Superman’s throat…or…giving him one hell of a hicky to commemorate the moment. I’m thinking it’s the former due to the angry facials…”

“And looksie down to the right…if it isn’t Maxine Starr, perfectly mugging for the camera, as per usual. Dashing wee cape she sports there…Then if we peek o’er yonder…low and behold, if it isn’t Seth Rogan watching on from a safe distance…probably has a buck on the line here in a wager with that monk dude. So all in all…one hell of a piece. I laughed til I cried and had to share. Toodle-pip :)” he added.

