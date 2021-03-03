



American model-actress Emily Ratajkowski’s pregnancy photoshoot in the n*de has angered show anchor Piers Morgan, who has gone ahead and spoken about the trend in general.

“She has gone completely n*ked. It seems almost mandatory now for famous women, when they’re pregnant, to go n*ked. Just to show what a n*ked pregnant woman looks like,” Morgan complained on “Good Morning Britain”.

He went on to rant against Emily Ratajkowski: “We are kind of done, aren’t we? Of the n*ked, pregnant, famous person doing it just for clicks? Demi Moore did it about 30 years ago and ever since, every week there’s another famous woman going: ‘Look at me! I’m n*ked and pregnant. But please respect my privacy’.”

Below are Emily Ratajkowski’s photos he’s talking about:

Piers Morgan did face some opposition from co-host Susanna Reid but that didn’t stop him from fuming over the issue of Emily Ratajkowski’s photoshoot.

Before this, she took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures flaunting her baby bump in a semi-sheer black catsuit on Wednesday. She joked about how she is about to pop.

The suit had a snug fit and Emily was posing at a New York street intersection.

“Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin ?? #bouttopop,” she wrote as caption.

Emily Ratajkowski is married to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard and the couple celebrated their three-year marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

She posted a few throwback pictures of the couple on Instagram story and captioned: ‘Three years ago we headed down to City Hall with some of our closest friends. Everyone wore suits and I had this hat made & we got married!” Emily Ratajkowski put a date stamp mark denoting February 23, 2018 on the story.

