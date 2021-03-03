Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to wish her husband, filmmaker Brad Falchuk, on his 50th birthday.

“Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50,” Gwyneth captioned a selfie of the two on the social media platform.

Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow got married in 2018, after dating for more than three years. They met for the first time on the sets of the TV show “Glee” in 2010.

The couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary in September, and Gwyneth Paltrow shared an Instagram story of their romantic getaway, which, according to People magazine, is “about five hours away” from New York.

Paltrow was previously married to British singer and Coldplay frontman, Christ Martin, for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow confesses binging on pasta and alcohol after she had Covid and blames it for her weight gain.

Paltrow, who has been battling long Covid, where symptoms for last weeks or months after the infection has gone, said: “I’ve noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism is slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause.”

