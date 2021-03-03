Hollywood star Eddie Murphy said that there is no diversity in the film industry. The actor said that this disparity is not just race-based but gender-based, too.

“It’s been this way for years and years, but it’s not just African-Americans. It’s also about women and other minorities, too. White men run this business. It’s always been this way,” the actor said in an interview to Radio Times, according to dailymail.co.uk.

However, Eddie Murphy went on to say that he has never been subjected to racism in his career. “In terms of my work and my career, the race has never been an issue. I’ve been making movies for 40 years and never once could I not get a movie made because I was black. I transcended that stuff,” he said.

Eddie Murphy, 69, shot to superstardom with blockbuster roles in numerous films including 48 Hrs, the Beverly Hills Cop series, Trading Places (1983) and The Nutty Professor.

