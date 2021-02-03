Actress and film producer Demi Moore, who is well-known for her roles in Blame It on Rio, St. Elmo’s Fire, and About Last Night…, delighted her fans when she walked the runway for Fendi at Paris Fashion Week. Read on to know more.

When the 58-year-old actress appeared on the runway, some thought that face looked unrecognisable, perhaps due to her make-up. However, her appearance seemed looked ‘back to normal’ post-show. She was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum hemline.

Demi Moore wore her signature long dark hair pulled back to spotlight waist-length earrings as she walked the futuristic runway surrounded by glass walls. She also opened up about her experience walking for designer Kim Jones’s Fendi Debut show during this week’s episode of #NoFilterWithNaomi, hosted by supermodel Naomi Campbell. She said, “I felt special for me… it felt very magical. It was extremely memorable. It really was an honour.”

Coming back to her appearance, four doctors revealed to OK Magazine, that her appearance could have been down to her having ‘gone overboard with injectable fillers.’ Plastic surgeon Ryan Neinstein, who doesn’t treat Demi, said, “Moore was sucking in her cheeks. Many young women seek high cheekbones, hollow cheeks and a cross-cheek shadow, which is a popular look on social media and often duplicated with makeup.”

He also said, “One of the most obvious signs of facelift surgery is the cross-cheek depression or “joker line,” certain surgical manoeuvres in a facelift can give this appearance.”

Reportedly, her beautiful skin is in fact a rigorous skincare regimen. Demi Moore shared a behind-the-scenes look at what her beauty routine consists of ahead of a major runway show on Instagram. In the photo, she was seen posing beside her daughter Scout Willis each wearing face masks before the show. The picture was taken by model and actress Cara Delevingne.

What do you think about Demi Moore’s appearance on Fendi at Paris Fashion Week? Let us know in the comments.

