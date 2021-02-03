The Mila Kunis and Alison Janney-starrer crime comedy, Breaking News In Yuba County, will open on the big screen on February 19.

The film tells the story of a town in the US, where controversy and chaos erupts when housewife Sue Button (Janney) discovers her husband has disappeared. This leads to a lot of accusations being hurled at Sue, making her a local celebrity.

Breaking News In Yuba County blends satire, comedy and suspense, and also contains a hilariously witty portrayal of news media and the vicious addiction to fame. The Tate Taylor directorial also features Wanda Sykes, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin and Juilette Lewis, and is brought to India by PVR Pictures.

Talking about Mila Kunis, she and hubby, actor Ashton Kutcher are all set to appear in an upcoming Cheetos ad during the big Super Bowl game on February 7. The actress opened up about the reason behind saying yes to it and it is hilarious AF!

She said, “It’s so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I’ve ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it’s always a female having to be scantily clad.” She continued, “And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard, and Ashton was like, ‘This is kind of funny.’ And I was like, ‘We should do it!'”

