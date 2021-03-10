Selena Gomez is contemplating hanging up her microphone to focus more on acting and producing, because she feels underappreciated as a musical artist.

The Come & Get It hitmaker is irked by critics of her songs because her talents in the recording studio never seem to be “enough” for some.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Selena Gomez tells Vogue magazine. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’

“Lose You to Love Me I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough,” Selena Gomez added.

She continues, “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Selena admits she has to “be careful” about her choice of words, but explains, “(I want to) give myself a real shot at acting.”

The former child star has been steadily building up her onscreen credentials in films like The Dead Don’t Die, A Rainy Day in New York, and Dolittle, and upcoming TV series Only Murders in the Building, while she also produced Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why, and Selena insists she’s just getting started.

“I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” Selena Gomez shares. “The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen.”

However, Selena already has a big fan in her Only Murders in the Building co-star, comedy legend Steve Martin, who was eager to sign the singer/actress for the new Hulu show.

“You get a list of names (to consider for casting), you know, you’re thinking, ‘Sure, they’d be good, they’d be good,’ and then they (producers) say, ‘What about Selena Gomez?’ and it’s just – yes, of course,” he recalls.

“There was no question except, ‘Can we get her?’ We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent.”

Steve adds, “Her performance is rich and adult. She’s learned to underplay when necessary. Marty (co-star Martin Short) and I are pretty manic, and she’s this solid, solid rock foundation. She’s nicely, intensely low-key… She’s just working. And Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren’t sure if she’d be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers.”

Selena’s comments about potentially stepping away from music emerge as she prepares to release her first Spanish-language EP, Revelacion, on Friday (12Mar21).

“The project is really an homage to my heritage,” she says. “A lot of my fan base is Latin, and I’ve been telling them this album was going to happen for years. But the fact that it’s coming out during this specific time is really cool…

“It’s easier for me to sing in Spanish than to speak it,” Selena Gomez concluded.

