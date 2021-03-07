A long-running TV shows built hype over several years it’s weaved together a million different storylines. As the story moves forward in the later seasons, it fails to bring everything together for a final and brilliant climax. While it was hard to pull off, theses TV shows dropped the ball spectacularly unlike Breaking Bad.

Here are 5 TV shows that started with a bang but ended badly.

Game of Thrones

GOT has a massive fanbase and it is one of the most favourites throughout the world. The show has eight seasons and began with a gripping fantasy tale brimming with creativity in season 1. However, the show fell into a world of terrible writing and inconsistent character progression that destroyed it entirely.

Prison Break

Season 1 of the show began with an engineer installing himself in a prison which he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother from a death sentence. The show was extremely gripping. The lead character’s idea of the plan being tattooed on the guy’s back was pretty damn novel. After they were out by the end of season 1, the show fell into a conundrum, as that was its basis. And from Season 2 onwards, the show just went down.

13 Reasons Why

The Netflix series was based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher. Season 1 showed that the high school student Hannah Baker commits suicide and she leaves behind a box of cassette tapes in which she details the reasons why she chose to end her life, as well as the people she believes, are responsible for her death. The first season was gripping and fast-paced. In the latter seasons, the makers kept dragging the seasons along by adding increasingly more improbable storylines and pointless drama.

Dexter

The American crime drama mystery television series gave us the vicarious feeling of glee when Dexter Morgan, a man with homicidal tendencies, giving it back to vicious criminals lingered for quite a few seasons. But later on, the show had some absolutely bizarre storylines involving everything from new identities to incest, thereby ruining the show completely.

Money Heist

The Spanish heist crime drama television series, also known as La Casa De Papel, captivated viewers with “adrenaline, well-dosed touches of humour and a lot of tension. However, the premise became increasingly more bizarre in later seasons and there was little left to love. Even characters also lost any sense of relatable merit. Money Heist is now an empty husk of what it once was.

