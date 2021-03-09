These Quotes By Jennifer Aniston Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

It’s not easy, always being positive in life. We all have regrets about what has happened and how we should live life. From wondering if we should have kids or no to wanting planning the future and taking the lemons life gives us, we question it all. But Jennifer Aniston has some gem of advice for us.

Advertisement

While we may all remember her as Rachel Green from FRIENDS – a rich spoilt brat who succeed in life later – she is not like that in real life. The actress has some sound piece of wisdom that are sure to motivate you to live life on your terms and not regret it.

Advertisement

Check out some of the best quotes by Jennifer Aniston here!

“Once you figure out who you are and what you love about yourself, I think it all kind of falls into place.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Aniston Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“There are no regrets in life, just lessons.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Aniston Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I will not let myself down like that — I also know what feels good and it doesn’t feel good to harbor anger and resentment … We do have tools to work through stuff. Everybody does.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve learned that you can get through things that hurt. Nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. we have such resilience.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Aniston Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t like injustice. We’re living in a time where, whether it’s the internet or tabloids, being shitty has become a sport. We’re just frown-up bullies.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I Confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I’ve thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I’m also doing really well. I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment but you joke and say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived. Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven’t gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you’ve failed at something. That’s just toxic noise.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms
Jennifer Aniston Has A Piece Of Advice For All & Her Quotes Are Proof! (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“I always say, “Don’t make plans, make options.”

These Quotes By Jennifer Aniston Will Motivate You To Live Life On Your Terms

Thanks for these words of wisdom, Jennifer!

Must Read: Meghan Markle Row: Oprah Winfrey Clarifies That It Wasn’t Queen Elizabeth Or Prince Philip Who Made Racist Comments About Archie Before His Birth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out