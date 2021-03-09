It’s not easy, always being positive in life. We all have regrets about what has happened and how we should live life. From wondering if we should have kids or no to wanting planning the future and taking the lemons life gives us, we question it all. But Jennifer Aniston has some gem of advice for us.

Advertisement

While we may all remember her as Rachel Green from FRIENDS – a rich spoilt brat who succeed in life later – she is not like that in real life. The actress has some sound piece of wisdom that are sure to motivate you to live life on your terms and not regret it.

Advertisement

Check out some of the best quotes by Jennifer Aniston here!

“Once you figure out who you are and what you love about yourself, I think it all kind of falls into place.”

“There are no regrets in life, just lessons.”

“You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.”

“I will not let myself down like that — I also know what feels good and it doesn’t feel good to harbor anger and resentment … We do have tools to work through stuff. Everybody does.”

“I’ve learned that you can get through things that hurt. Nothing will kill you. Nothing. People are unbelievable. we have such resilience.”

“We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone.”

“I don’t like injustice. We’re living in a time where, whether it’s the internet or tabloids, being shitty has become a sport. We’re just frown-up bullies.”

“Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I Confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I’ve thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I’m also doing really well. I’d be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment but you joke and say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived. Taking on challenges and not feeling shame for things that haven’t gone the way you felt they should have. And not feeling like a failure or allowing people to critique your life and make you feel like you’ve failed at something. That’s just toxic noise.”

“I always say, “Don’t make plans, make options.”

Thanks for these words of wisdom, Jennifer!

Must Read: Meghan Markle Row: Oprah Winfrey Clarifies That It Wasn’t Queen Elizabeth Or Prince Philip Who Made Racist Comments About Archie Before His Birth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube