British royals QUEEN Elizabeth and PRINCE PHILIP were not behind “concerns” about the colour of Archie’s skin. In a new interview on CBS This Morning on Monday (8Mar21), the day after Oprah Winfrey’s, Oprah With Meghan And Harry, aired on U.S. television, Oprah clarified the racist “concerns” raised by members of the royal family about Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth were not made by either Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Oprah was interviewed on the show by her friend and broadcaster Gayle King and told her Prince Harry insisted she should tell people his grandmother and grandfather were not involved.

Oprah Winfrey explained: “(Harry) did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew – and if I had the opportunity to share it – that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations.”

The 67-year-old confirmed that Prince Harry also remained tight-lipped about the unnamed royal’s identity off camera.

Oprah Winfrey told King: “Neither his grandmother nor grandfather was part of those conversations. He did not tell me who was part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off.”

Oprah admitted that Duchess Meghan’s accusation was one of the most surprising aspects of the interview.

Asked what surprised her during their chat, Oprah Winfrey said: “I think the skin tone, the discussions about what colour Archie’s skin tone would be.”

Meghan, 39, claimed in the interview that there had been several “concerns and conversations” raised by an unnamed member of the royal family about her son’s skin tone before his birth.

She explained: “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that the family had with him.”

However, Meghan – previously known as Meghan Markle before she married into the British Royal Family – insisted she wouldn’t reveal the identity of the individual. She said: “That would be very damaging to them.” Prince Harry, 36, admitted to being “shocked” by the conversations, but again insisted he didn’t wish to name anybody. She added that Harry had told her who made the comments, but the couple did not want it to be shared.

The two-hour interview uncovered several bombshell revelations and has made headlines around the world. In unaired clips from Sunday (7Mar) night’s show, Harry added he believed the U.K. press was “inherently corrupt or racist or biased” and was “a large part” behind him deciding to leave the country.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment on the interview. (DMC/WNWSBC/DMC)

