WWE is back with a bang, and the hoopla of jumping ship and joining AEW has slowed down. Yes, in the past, several big names switched their sides from Triple H-led promotion to Tony Khan‘s promotion, but as the former company is consistently dominating the scene once again, the situation is under control. Kevin Owens was one such name, and he was said to be changing sides, but he decided not to leave his present company.

Over the past few years, Owens has been actively associated with the promotion and has been one of the most important players on the roster. He’s one of the safest wrestlers to work with, and his in-ring skills are good, too. Apart from that, he’s really good on the mic and can generate reactions from the crowd. As we all know, WWE has always kept the stars under its belt who have the skill to keep the audience engaged. So, Owens was always a valuable bet for the company.

Kevin Owens, being a valuable player, was retained by WWE. It was towards the end of 2021 that rumors of Owens joining AEW were in full force. For those who don’t know, Owens’ contract was set to expire in early 2022. Many thought that the superstar had made up his mind and was ready to switch the promotion, but it never happened.

WWE immediately retained Kevin Owens by signing a multi-year deal with him. Under this contract, he enjoys an annual salary of $2 million. In addition to such an impressive paycheck, he also gets bonuses from the company. He enjoys a profit share from merchandise sales and PPV appearances, reports Sportskeeda. Now we know why the former Universal Champion decided to stay!

Meanwhile, Owens currently doesn’t have any title, and a couple of months ago, he was attacked by the newest member of The Bloodline, Tama Tonga. At Backlash France in May, Owens and Randy Orton lost to Solo Sikoa and Tonga in a Tag Team Street Fight after interference from Tanga Loa, Tama’s younger brother.

