Very few pro wrestlers have been consistently associated with WWE, and one such name is Randy Orton. The former world champion has been working with the promotion for over two decades and has always maintained his status as an active player. With the kind of pull he has been enjoying, Randy receives a hefty sum as an annual salary. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Randy made his debut on the main roster in 2002, and within a short period, he attained impressive popularity among the WWE universe. Everyone appreciated his early heel turn, and he shot to significant fame with his stint in Triple H’s Evolution stable. After that, there was no turning back for the former world champion, and he even enjoyed the image of being a ‘legend killer’ by defeating veterans.

Randy Orton has been working rigorously for WWE and has enjoyed a good salary package over the years. Talking about his latest package, it is learned that Randy rakes in an impressive $4 million annually, becoming one of the highest-paid pro wrestlers. This sum doesn’t include a share of the merchandise sales and other bonuses.

Compared with Roman Reigns’ salary, Randy Orton gets just a 25% lower sum. For those who don’t know, Roman is reportedly paid $5 million annually by the promotion (excluding a share from the merchant sales and other bonuses).

Meanwhile, recently, Randy Orton reacted to Vince McMahon stepping away from WWE. While the 14-time world champion hailed Vince for giving him opportunities, he’s glad that Vince stepped away because he didn’t understand the problems of pro wrestlers. Orton is pleased in the current phase under the leadership of Triple H.

As per Bill Apter’s interview uploaded by Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Randy said, “Off the top of my head — and, listen, I love Vince, he gave me so many opportunities. But I think it was kind of time for him to move on. It’s unfortunate that it happened in the way that it happened. But it’s nice having people in charge of me that understand how important it is for you to be home for birthdays, and home for Thanksgiving, and home for Christmas.”

