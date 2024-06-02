The Attitude Era of WWE was the real deal! Be it storylines, intriguing characters, or unfiltered content, the era was truly a golden period for pro wrestling fans. One of the many reasons behind the epic success of this period was Vince McMahon, who loved to be hated by fans. And when we talk about Vince, it’s really difficult not to recall the shocking segment between him, Trish Stratus, and The Rock. Keep reading to know more!

No matter how controversial figure Vince is in his personal and professional life, one can’t ignore the fact that he has been one of the major reasons behind the massive growth and popularity of the promotion. Even with his character and gimmick, Vince has contributed a lot to the company. His evil boss portrayal has a fan base of its own.

The ‘Kiss My A*s Club’ was one of the most entertaining storylines of WWE’s Attitude Era, and with this, Vince McMahon literally made everyone hate him. As a part of this wicked storyline, Vince forced several wrestlers to kiss his buttocks. Eventually, the club was officially closed by none other than The Rock.

During one of the most popular segments of WWE, The Rock decides to give Vince McMahon a taste of his own medicine. The Brahma Bull asks Trish Stratus to appear inside the ring. To Vince’s sweet surprise, The Rock asks Trish to pull down her pants and let Vince kiss her buttocks. Leaving everyone shocked, Trish really flashes her half-naked buttocks, making it one of the most talked-about-segments in the history of the promotion.

Unfortunately, Vince McMahon, who looks more than happy to kiss Trish Stratus‘ buttocks, is averted by The Rock. The segment ends with The Rock calling Rikishi inside the ring and forcing Vince to kiss his ‘stink face,’ thus marking the end of Vince’s ‘Kiss My A*s Club.’

