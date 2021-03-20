No one can take away the fact that it is a victory for the gazillion fans across the globe who asked for the Zack Snyder’s Cut Of Justice League. The movie hit HBO Max on March 18 and is still the most trending things around us. While in that, the hot topic of debate is if there ever will be a sequel to the film. But while we contemplate that, Snyder has something to say.

If you have been away from the news, HBO Max, in a historic move, released the Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, whereas the original with the same storyline but a different director released back in 2017. While it was a huge event for the fans, Snyder, who is hopeful for a sequel, feels it would have been better if the studio could have given a green signal to that. Instead of putting money in revamping the old version. Below is everything the filmmaker has to say.

Talking to Comicbook, Zack Snyder spoke about the possibility of a Justice League sequel. The filmmaker in the past has gone on record to say he hasn’t been approached. But he says he hopeful. While on that, Snyder also said that a sequel could have been a great idea rather than putting money on restoring his 3-year-old movie.

Zack Snyder said, “I always go, what is more likely?” the filmmaker tells the magazine. “That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it? I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what’s just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, ‘Who knows what the future holds?'”

Meanwhile, earlier talking to NYT, the filmmaker had revealed his plans if there ever is a sequel. Zack Snyder had said, “It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to anti-life. And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen. And then the big battle where we beat him. When [the villain] Darkseid comes to Earth, in the movie that you’ll never see, the armies of Earth all unite again, as they did before.”

He added, “This time there would be aircraft carriers and Special Forces guys, all the armies of the world would come together, as well as [Aquaman’s fellow] Atlanteans rising out of the ocean and the Themyscirans [Wonder Woman’s compatriots] coming off their island. That was our big finale. But it’s a long drum roll and guitar solo to get there.”

