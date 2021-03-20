The much-awaited opening episode of Marvel Studio’s new show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The 45 minutes approx episode has blown away everyone who has watched it yet and hence multiple topics about it are trending on Twitter right now.

One of the most famous topics that are trending on the microblogging site right now is Bucky. Played by Sebastian Stan, the character has again left everyone smitten. From his age to therapy session, people are just busy talking about everything about the character and best friend of Captain America.

When there are so many discussions around something, there will always be memes. So, the topic of Bucky has also brought the inner memer of many netizens worldwide. There are multiple memes doing rounds from the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which are quite interesting as well as hilarious.

THE WAY BUCKY SMILED IS SENDING ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/Qu2fYiuC34 — joni ‎✵〇° (@spideysbrie) March 19, 2021

Prince Phillip at 99 Bucky at 106#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/yGj97APPMY — 𝓘ris ✪ bucky & loki stan ४ (@laufeybarnes_) March 19, 2021

SOMEBODY BETTER GIVE SAM AND BUCKY A MF HUG RN 😤😭 #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/qbnzYcDKba — Arleth López :) (@greenhairarleth) March 19, 2021

• “You’re alone, you are 100 years old you have no history, no family- “ Bucky’s therapist ain’t putting up with his bs 😂😭 #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/dBnkrWGQpb — peep (@TheGeekyPeep) March 19, 2021

Me trying to figure out 10 people Bucky has on his phone #thefalconandthewintersoldier pic.twitter.com/FgEffnYNko — Stephanie Green (@stephm_green) March 19, 2021

Bucky smiling through the pain. I want him to be happy. Call Sam, Bucky#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/nmhjvlnE0O — Sir Cat (@MRAlleyCat) March 19, 2021

Bucky whenever his therapist got the book out #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/dDPLtKKury — maria✨ (@mariadempseyy) March 19, 2021

bucky at his therapist the entire conversation pic.twitter.com/UwV4XpbxRb — ash🤍 (@ashduranza) March 19, 2021

Bucky ignoring sams calls and texts and only calling his therapist pic.twitter.com/FycdRQalwW — sophia👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🕺 (@not_sophia7) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the director of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kari Skogland got candid about the crux she presented to the studio. While talking about that, she also shed light on the freedom she had while making the show.

In conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Kari Skogland said, “First of all, I really thought it was the most important story of the century. (Laughs.) From then on, the door was probably a little bit more open, but I really meant it. And that was because we’re talking about the shield.”

“At the end of Endgame, the shield was given to Sam and he said, “It feels like it’s someone else’s.” That conversation, for me, was the most important conversation to have. A Black man picking up the shield — what was that going to look like? What was that going to feel like? And Sam has to decide whether he wants to take up that shield or not. It’s very racially charged.” Kari added.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Emily VanCamp among others in important roles. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more interesting updates about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

