Bosses at America’s Federal Communications Commission received over 80 complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy WAP performance at the Grammys on Sunday (14Mar21).

Advertisement

Viewers were shocked by the provocative show as the rappers writhed and twerked on a giant prop bed, wearing skimpy outfits, and one person who drew the line on decency stated they felt they were watching two women at a strip club.

Advertisement

One Idaho viewer called the pair’s outfits “absolutely disgusting”, according to WFAA in Dallas, Texas.

Another asked why Dr. Seuss’s children’s books are being pulled from shelves over insensitivity to blacks and Asians while Cardi B is allowed to “sing about her (WAP) on national television.” (KL/WNWCZM/LOT)

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Team Thinks Amber Heard’s Alleged Charity Goof May Be An Advantage For Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube