A woman who believes she’s comedian Pete Davidson’s wife has been arrested in New York after walking into the Trainwreck star’s home.

Michelle Mootreddy was taken into police custody on Thursday (18Mar21) after entering Davidson’s Staten Island pad.

One of Pete’s relatives called the police. The star wasn’t home at the time.

Mootreddy claimed she and Davidson had wed in a press release she posted on Tuesday (16Mar21), but his representatives insisted he had no idea who she was.

A spokesman for Pete has yet to comment on Thursday’s drama. (KL/WNWCZM/KL)

