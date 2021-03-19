Justin Bieber’s model wife may never step out without a mask on again because a face-covering upsets the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber and Justin have been avid mask wearers since the COVID pandemic began a year ago and she admits there is a huge benefit to covering up.

Advertisement

“Sometimes it can be a little frustrating, having to breathe my same air and wear this (mask) everywhere,” Hailey tells Elle, “but one thing I do like is that the paparazzi can’t see your face.

“I’m a young woman, and it’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time. I’m still not used to it, and I don’t think I ever should be used to it, because it’s weird and not normal. Honestly, I may never stop wearing the mask in public, let’s just put it that way.” Hailey added

Hailey also admits her quality of life has changed drastically since she turned off the public comments that can bounce back to her via Instagram.

“I remember someone telling me that doing so really lowers your engagement,” she says, “and I was like, ‘I could give a f**k about engagement! People are terrorizing me.'” (KL/EMEN/LOT)

What are your thoughts about it? Do you agree with Hailey? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for all kinds of interesting Hollywood updates.

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Screamed In Shock After David Letterman Sucked Her Hair & Tried To Kiss Her During An Interview

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube