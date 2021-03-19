It was being speculated by several DC fans that Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern will make a cameo in the recent released Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, the filmmaker revealed in February that not Reynolds but Martian Manhunter is making a cameo in the film as the superhero.

Now Zack Snyder has opened up about how he was thinking about having two Green Lanterns in the film earlier. And, guess what, one of them was supposed to be Ryan Reynolds.

While in an interview with THR, Snyder said, “There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn’t Ryan, and so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern, I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern.”

Zack Snyder also talked about the same while in a conversation with YouTuber Wonder Meg. “The truth is, I didn’t really get [far with that idea]. We never really talked, and there was a time when — and this was a while ago, where … my idea was there was gonna be a Green Lantern in the movie, and I’ll talk more about this in the future,” he said.

“But there was a Green Lantern in the movie … but then we started to kick around this idea like, ‘Maybe if we brought Ryan in there could be two Green Lanterns in the movie,’ sort of suggest a little bit more of the Corps kind of concept. But anyway, that’s the reality.” he added.

Snyder also said, “And it was a fun game to play with Ryan because he’s up for it. I just think that he’s a great sport and he’s been nothing but [supportive]. He supported the cause for a long time.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League started streaming on HBO Max on March 18. In India, it’s streaming on Book My Show, Hungama Play, Apple TV & Tata Sky.

