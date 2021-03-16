Zack Snyder’s Justice League is releasing on HBO Max on March 18 after four years since fans have been campaigning for his version to be released. As fans are waiting for it to be released online, an early screening of the upcoming DC film was conducted and critics have reviewed it.

Advertisement

Snyder’s version of the film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Advertisement

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the four-hour-long Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the best-reviewed DC Extended Universe film. It currently holds a 76% critic rating based on 107 reviews. While the majority of the film’s reviews have been positive a few critics have given negative reviews. The Hollywood Reporter described the film as “nearly unendurable as a single-sitting experience.”

On the other hand, CBR’s review described “[The] movie feels like a true sequel to Man of Steel and Batman v Superman in ways Whedon’s version did not… Even those who disagree with Snyder’s interpretation of DC’s finest on a fundamental level may appreciate the smaller improvements here, like the absence of the infamous shot from Whedon’s film where the camera ogles Diana. It might even change their minds a little about Snyder’s work after all.”

Variety also gave a positive review by calling it “grand, nimble, and immersive entertainment.”

It is also worth pointing out that Rotten Tomatoes has not yet posted an audience score for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky Says, ‘Get Out Of My Way, Thor!’ As She Posts A Workout Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube