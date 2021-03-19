Sharon Osbourne’s woes are mounting. Another former ‘The Talk’ co-host has taken aim at the TV personality as she battles back from an awkward stand-off on the U.S. daytime show and racism allegations.

Advertisement

A day after Leah Remini told the New York Post she heard Osbourne call a former Asian-American sidekick “slanty eyes” and “wonton”, actress Holly Robinson Peete has blasted Sharon for the way she handled the controversy.

Advertisement

Sharon Osbourne shocked many with a denial statement on Wednesday (March 17), when she repeated the word “wonton” twice and told her critics to “f**k off”. Alarmed by the comments, Holly took to social media and wrote, “If your only response to a disgusting allegation of racist behaviour is to tell ‘little people’ to ‘f**k off’ you’re clearly not holding yourself accountable.”

Sharon Osbourne’s war of words began on an episode of The Talk last week, when she was challenged over comments she made during the live show defending her longtime friend Piers Morgan following his controversial take on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

An exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood became heated when the comedian suggested Morgan’s comments were racist. CBS network bosses put a hold on this week’s run of shows while they investigate the incident and Osbourne is considering whether she will return to the show when it re-airs next week (March 23).

In a new interview with DailyMail.com, which Holly has reposted, the 68 year old insisted the recent claims of racism against her are fake. Sharon Osbourne said, “Everybody’s got an opinion and everybody’s got a voice – it’s fine. It’s about knowing somebody’s been called out for something and then somebody else is like, ‘Yes!! I’m going to add something too’.

“It’s a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It’s like f**k off with your f**king wonton story. F**k off! All these little people who want to come out with a story about him (Piers Morgan) or me from the ’70s or ’80s or whatever, it’s like f**k you all.” (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Mark Ruffalo Almost Left ’13 Going On 30′ Over A Dance Sequence? Jennifer Garner Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube