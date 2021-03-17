The production hiatus on Sharon Osbourne’s U.S. show The Talk has been extended as TV network bosses continue to investigate a heated exchange during one of last week’s (ends12Mar21) episodes.

Live shows on Monday and Tuesday (14-15Mar21) were scrapped at the weekend to allow CBS chiefs to look into the on-air row between Osbourne and her co-hosts over comments the former reality TV star made in defence of fellow Brit Piers Morgan, who quit his U.K. morning show over a dispute about allegations the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made against the royal family during an explosive televised chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, The Talk will go dark for the rest of this week with new shows planned from Tuesday.

“CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” a CBS statement reads. “We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary.

“The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”

During last Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne became emotional and combative during a discussion about her public support for Morgan.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood said, “While you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Outraged Sharon responded, “I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist.”

After the show aired, Osbourne tweeted an apology to “anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said”, adding, she felt “panicked, blindsided (and) got defensive.”

Meanwhile, Osbourne is facing a new scandal over racially and gender insensitive comments she has allegedly made in the past after former The Talk co-host Leah Remini told the New York Post she allegedly heard the Brit call another former panellist, Julie Chen, “slanty eyes” and lesbian sidekick and producer Sara Gilbert “p**sy licker” and “fish eater”.

Osbourne’s publicist, Howard Bragman, tells the publication in a statement: “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.

“For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the U.K. and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment.

“She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.” (KL/DL/LOT)

