Robert Downey Jr is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He is well known for his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Marvel films. From 2013, the actor has constantly featured in Forbes’ highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Given his paycheque, the 55-year-old actor has some of the coolest cars in his garage to make him pretty much the real-life Iron Man. Here are some of the luxurious cars in his collection. Take a look.

Mercedes SL550 Coupe Convertible

Robert Downey Jr is fond of a long drive and that Californian weather is too suitable to have convertibles. The Mercedes SL550 comes with a 4.7-litre bi-turbo V8 engine powers this convertible under the hood and produces 449 hp. Luxury Sports Cars’ price range starts from Rs 83 Lakhs.

Acura NSX Concept

The Acura NSX Concept is a unique car that was specially designed for the movie Iron Man 3. Did you wonder where did the car went after being used in the movie? Well, it’s now part of the Robert Downey Jr car collection! Even the number plate of the car mentions ‘Stark 33’.

2014 Audi R8

Another car that has been used in one of the Iron Man films. Interestingly, the car was equipped with something that Audi as a company was working on putting into the concept. The luxury supercar from Audi was mostly electrically powered. The car is priced at Rs 1.70 Crores.

Ferrari California T

What is a car collection without a Ferrari in it? And Robert Downey Jr understands this well. Our favourite superhero has been seen driving this exotic supercar many times. The luxury sports car is powered by a 3.8-litre V8 engine that produces 553Bhp and 755Nm of torque.

Nissan GTR

By now it is well established that the Iron Man actor loves sports car. It’s quite natural that an accomplished star like him to have a Nissan GTR just like a Ferrari. The luxury sports car is one of the best performing cars on the planet, for a great price.

