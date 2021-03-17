Henry Darrow, one of the stars of the Western TV series The High Chaparral, has died. The 87-year-old is best known for playing Manolito Montoya on the hit 1960s show and portraying police detective Manny Quinlan in the first season of Harry O in the mid-1970s.

He also tackled the role of Zorro on TV and replaced Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. as the masked hero’s father in The New Zorro from 1990 to 1994.

Darrow won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for his role as Rafael Castillo in soap opera Santa Barbara.

His credits included appearances on The Bold & the Beautiful, Fresno, and Me & Mom, and in the films The Hitcher, Maverick, and Runaway Jury. His final credit was 2012’s Soda Springs. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

