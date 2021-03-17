Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were a thing for a very brief period of time between 2012-2013. Even though they broke up early, their relationship was more than a fling. Imagine the situation when you meet your ex after almost eight years and your current boyfriend is with you. Well, that is what happened with the former couple at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taylor and Harry came face to face at the event. What surprised almost every fan was the way they greeted each other and spoke for a good amount of time. How could fans not focus on what they were saying? Well, fans have their speculative versions of what was being exchanged between the two. Keep scrolling further to know more.

We must say that fans have amazing lip-reading skills, and they made an educated guess about what was said during the viral conversation between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift at the 2021 Grammy Awards. In case you missed all the viral clips on Twitter, they were filmed running into one another at the music award show in Los Angeles on March 15. Taylor’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn was by her side, but the reunion appeared far from awkward, judging by the words that fans deciphered.

Many fans agreed that this is what Harry Styles supposedly told his ex Taylor Swift, “Well, it was nice to see you, Taylor!” One fan was even convinced that Harry had friendly remarks for Joe and believed the “Adore You” singer said, “Hey Joe, great to meet you.” However, you couldn’t actually hear what both of them were talking about. Check out some of the tweets about the speculations below.

I can just HEAR harry at the end “well it was nice to see you taylor! and hey Joe, great to meet you” omfg I love them so much it hurts — baylee🍯 (@bayleeolivarez) March 15, 2021

“well it was nice to see you!” imagine having this kind of impact on harry 😭 pic.twitter.com/wdtLi1oP5D — sel (@cherryfIicker) March 15, 2021

It was evident that there is no bad blood between Taylor and Harry. The Love Story singer even showed her support to Harry when his song Watermelon Sugar beat out her Cardigan track for Best Pop Solo Performance at Sunday night’s show.

What do you think Harry Styles was telling Taylor Swift in this viral video?

