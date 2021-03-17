Maintaining a cordial relationship with an ex is not something everyone can do. But when co-parenting comes into the equation, exes do everything possible for the kids’ betterment. In the case of Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the exes are still comfortable with each other when discussing their personal life.

The duo share three children – son Mason Dash Disick (11), daughter Penelope Scotland Disick (8) and son Reign Aston Disick (6). Owing to this, the ex-couple spend a lot of time together, which has, in turn, affected their relationships with other people.

In a highlight video for Thursday’s (March 18) season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we see Kourtney Kardashian talk to ex- Scott Disick about his relationship with Sofia Richie, priorities and more. When asked how’s he doing amid his break from Sofia Richie, Disick revealed all that’s happening.

Replying to Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick says, “I don’t know, I just think people come into our lives and think it’s maybe easier than they think.” On being probes as to what he means by ‘easier,’ Scott said, “To be with you or to be with me, but it’s like, very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it definitely not easy that we see each other, work with each other and are friends.”

Talking further in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo video, the Flip It Like Disick star said, “When you first get with someone everybody is like, making changes and ‘Oh, I’ll do anything ’cause I’m so happy or so in love and so excited. But then, when it sinks in and it becomes real life, it’s a lot different.”

Reflecting on the situation, Scott Disick says that he always been clear that his priority is his kids. He says, “But I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them. I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

Calling Sofia Richie “an absolute trooper,” Scott hints that she felt like a second fiddle to his other priorities. He says, “The truth is, anybody dating somebody is gonna feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

Talking to Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick voices out some concerns about the future, saying, “I just don’t know like, are we just gonna grow old just traveling the world with the kids, living one house down from each other or together at some point?”

The Poosh founder doesn’t directly answer Scott’s query but applauds their co-parenting relationship. She says, “Well, I think that it’s great that we can do that with the kids and the kids like, love it. But, I do think we have to be respectful of our relationship and make sacrifices for that if it means a lot to you.”

Check out the Keeping Up With the Kardashians promo video here:

