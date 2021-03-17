It is no less than a dream that after all these years, Zack Snyder is getting to release his version of Justice League when the original also exists. Not to forget, this also has a constant demand by the fans and a widespread movement asking for the same. But what is a huge mystery right now is Snyder’s future in DC Extended Universe. There have been multiple speculations about the same but to no confirmation.

Zack Snyder stepped down midway while filming the 2017 Justice League due to a personal tragedy. Ever since there has been a constant uproar for the Snyder cut. One who has followed the filmmaker knows that he does not really maintain a smooth relationship with the studio. There were updates that the filmmaker is reprising his position for Justice League 2, but now if the director himself us to be believed, there is no surety and JL is his last DCEU project as of yet. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Jake’s Takes, Zack Snyder spoke his heart out about his time with DCEU. The filmmaker says it is the end of his partnership with the studio as of now. But, Snyder is happy and never thought that his version of Justice League would ever make it to the screens. “Listen, as far as I know, this is all you’re gonna get from Zack Snyder’s DCEU,” Snyder said. “The reality is I didn’t think we’d do this [the Snyder Cut release], but stranger things have happened. Let’s put it that way.”

Meanwhile, contradictory to the update, recently it was said that DC is planning to reboot Justice League for a sequel and roping in Zack Snyder. Not just that, even the filmmaker reportedly had an idea for the sequel. It was said he wants Amber Heard’s Mera and Jared Leto’s Joker to lead the film this time around.

Do you want Zack Snyder to continue his partnership with DCEU or otherwise? Let us know in the comments section below.

