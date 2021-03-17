Lady Gaga's Dognapping Footage Makes Its Way To America's Most Wanted With The Hope Of Finding The Shooter

Surveillance footage of the moment Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot has been shown on America’s Most Wanted on Monday night (15Mar21), as police continue their hunt for the shooter.

Ryan Fischer was shot in the chest while out walking Gaga‘s three dogs, with the suspects making off with the singer’s pets Koji and Gustav. They were returned to the Poker Face singer two nights later when an unidentified woman, who had no links to the dog thieves, found them tied to a pole.

Despite the safe return of Lady Gaga’s dogs, police have been unable – so far – to track down the shooter or the people involved in the dognapping.

So as the new series of America’s Most Wanted premiered on Monday, viewers were shown footage of the crime in progress and given tips on what to look out for when looking for the criminals, in a new bid to find the suspects involved.

The show also included an investigation into the recent spree of violent dognappings across the U.S., and looked into whether or not Lady Gaga’s one could have been the work of a gang.

Fischer is currently recovering from his injuries after the shooting. (SVB/WNVET/DMC)

