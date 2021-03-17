Singer Doja Cat many have not won any awards at the recent Grammy, but she has purchased a place with enough room to showcase all her future achievements. The ‘Say So’ singer has spent a whopping $2.2 million to buy a Boho-chic style home in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

This property of the ‘Like that’ singer features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is located on a canyon hillside and spans less than a quarter acre. Read on for more details about the new place.

Advertisement

Talking about Doja Cat’s new home, dirt.com reported that it was initially built in 1960 and has since been renovated multiple times. The multilevel house has a reasonably long driveway and a canopy of elm and palm trees. The property that sits on a hillside lot spans .19-acres of sloped land.

The home’s living space spreads across 2,400 square feet and has three bedrooms with the potential for one more. It also features two bathrooms, a swimming pool, patios and more, costing Doja Cat a whopping $2.2 million.

The home features a garage – whose doors are accented with an unusual wood appliqué and a long concrete staircase that leads up to the main level and front door. The inside of the home is one massive great room that mostly goes for a monolithic all-white look. The house has floor-to-ceiling windows and a dual-sided fireplace. The adjoining skylit kitchen is in grey-and-white tones and includes a curved island and a small dining area.

On the ground floor of Doja Cat’s new home are two guest bedrooms that share a single bathroom. The basement (attached to the garage) has two large storage room and a bonus room. This room can be converted into a fourth bedroom, a private gym, office, music studio or whatever she wants. The possibilities are endless.

The listing describes the penthouse level of Doja Cat’s home as ‘the epitome of bohemian-chic.’ The entire floor is taken up by the master suite and includes a large bedroom, four side-by-side wall closets with natural wood detailing and a walk-in closet with custom built-in cabinets. Talking about the bathroom on the floor, it features an open-air shower next to a built-in soaking tub. The master bedroom also has a tiny balcony that overlooks the backyard.

Doja Cat’s new home has restricted usable outdoor space – because it is on a slope but still features an oddly shaped plunge pool with wood and concrete patios, banquette seating and ivy-covered hillsides. The evergreen trees surrounding the property provide ultimate privacy.

What do you think of Doja Cat’s new Beverly Hills pad?

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles’ Conversation At Grammy 2021 Decoded By Fans, Here’s What The Exes Said To Each Other

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube