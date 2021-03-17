Golf ace Tiger Woods is home from the hospital three weeks after suffering serious injuries in a car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Advertisement

The sportsman released a statement on Tuesday (16 Mar 21) assuring fans he is “getting stronger every day”.

Advertisement

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery…,” Tiger wrote. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

The 45-year-old suffered major damage to his legs during a single-car accident on 23 February (21) and required emergency surgery. (KL/WNWCZM/KL)

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles’ Conversation At Grammy 2021 Decoded By Fans, Here’s What The Exes Said To Each Other

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube