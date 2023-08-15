Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny look like are head over heels in love with each other as they showcase their PDA while they got caught on camera having a gala time at Drake’s concert. The duo has been spotted together on several occasions, even though they haven’t announced their relationship officially yet, but that isn’t stopping them from getting all mushy in public. Scroll below to get the deets.

The supermodel and the Purto Rican started dating rumours after being spotted at a private club playing ‘tonsil hockey’ with one another earlier this year. They were also spending time horse riding and doing stuff, enjoying their together time.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen enjoying Drake‘s concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where they indulged in a little makeout session with Kim Kardashian sitting next to them, as per reports. The supermodel and the Puerto Rican rapper colour-coordinated their outfits for the night, with black leather pants donned by both of them. Kendall paired it with a crop top while her alleged beau sported a tan jacket with a white tee underneath, along with glasses and a baseball cap.

The footage of them getting hot and heavy has been going viral on Twitter, where at one point in the clip, the supermodel could be seen holding Benito’s face as speak in a hushed tone with Drake’s ‘God’s Plan‘ going on. While initially, the netizens were sceptical about their relationship, but now they are coming around as one of the users wrote, “surprisingly I actually think this relationship might last”

While another wrote, “They should get a room we wanna enjoy the concert”

Many wrote, “ok they’re kinda cute”

However, there are still those who disapprove of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, and one among them commented, “this PR stunt just feels weird”

Followed by one saying, “They bout to get into some booty hanky panky I know that look”

And, “my heart hurts”

Check out the viral video shared on Pop Base’s Twitter handle:

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Drake’s concert. pic.twitter.com/Mu7fgNArhJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2023

