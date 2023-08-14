Robert Pattinson has come a long way in his career. From starting off with an uncredited role, the actor is now the new Caped Crusader. It is safe to say that he has worked extremely hard to reach where he is in his career. While the actor has often mentioned he does not do method acting, shooting for The Batman was a difficult one for him as most of the filming took place in the dark. Despite everything, the actor was attached to the movie and even stole some unusual items from its sets. Well, they were not souvenirs.

It has been almost two decades since Pattinson began his acting career. He started off with an uncredited role in the 2004 drama Vanity Fair and later got his breakthrough by playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor’s role as Edward Cullen from the Twilight film franchise is among his most celebrated ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After continuing the legacy of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, and more, Robert Pattinson nailed his role as Bruce Wayne in the 2022 film The Batman. Throughout the movie, the actor filmed in the dark and had to keep in mind that nobody sees him in his costume. As per Showbiz CheatSheet, during the film’s press conference, the actor revealed the unusual thing he took stole from the sets that the makers had to stop him.

When the film’s cast were asked if they took anything from the film’s sets, Zoe Kravitz pointed out, “Rob (Pattinson) took socks!” You read that right! As everyone turned to Robert Pattinson, if he really took socks, the actor said, “No, I do have a lot of them. They told me to stop stealing them.”

Kravitz further playfully mentioned how it must be easy to steal socks and added, “easy to leave with socks on.” The Twilight star further joked he has 156 pairs of socks and said, “No, it was intentional. It was kind of…after a while, it was a 156-day shoot and they’re like ‘how…you have 156 pairs of socks. Like, what on Earth are you doing with them?”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bill Gates Have A Hard Time Pronouncing Salman Khan’s Name In A Conversation With Academy Founder Sal Khan & Asks, “Do You Ever Get Confused With Selmon Khan?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News