Jennifer Lawrence never fails to live up to her reputation of being one of the most fearless celebrities in all of Hollywood. The actress has often stunned her fans by sharing details of her personal life and expressing her views on various incidents. JLaw is also very confident about her body and does not shy away from showing a lot of skin. She once stripped n*ked in front of Zoe Kravitz, leaving the latter startled.

JLaw and Kravitz first shared the screen space in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class and soon bonded. Lawrence has mentioned her bond with Kravitz several times in interviews and the latter has confirmed that the feeling was mutual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a media interaction, Jennifer Lawrence even called Zoe her best bud and said, “Zoe Kravitz is… I think… well, she’s my best friend. I don’t know how she feels about me.” In the same interview, Kravitz confirmed that she felt the same way and heaped praise on her so-star.

Once, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Zoe Kravitz opened up about the first time she went to Jennifer Lawrence’s house only to see her n*ked. What happened was indeed an ice-breaking moment for the two stars who became good friends soon.

Sharing her experience of visiting the Hunger Games lead, Zoe said, “I’d met her a few times, and she was like, ‘You should come over and we’ll hang out.’” Zoe continued, “So I go over to her apartment, and she opens the door in a towel… She’s like, ‘Come in, sorry, you’re early, I was about to shower’. And she drops her towel and gets in the shower, and starts shaving her legs, totally n*ked.”

The incident seemingly brought the two closer as The Batman fame realised they were “there” already. Zoe said, “She was like, ‘Are we here yet? Is this okay?’ And I was like, ‘I guess we’re there!’”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Did Millie Bobby Brown Flaunt Bare A*s In A Peach-Toned S*xy Bodysuit Flaunting Her Curvaceous Figure? This Fact Check Will Make You Question Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News