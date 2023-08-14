If you are a fan of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, then you can be rest assured that you are never going to be disappointed as they will never miss an opportunity to entertain you with their extravagant sartorial choices. And, guess what Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the five sisters, has done it again.

Kylie has been giving us a sneak peek into her 26th birthday celebration aboard a yacht in the middle of the ocean and has left everyone swooning with her outfits on her special occasion. Earlier, the diva was seen wearing a black body-hugging backless cut-out dress with halter neck detailing. Acknowledging the birthday wishes from fans, Kylie wrote, “Thank you for the birthday wishes 🤍🤍🌎 forever grateful”. Have a look:

Now, Kylie Jenner has shared two more photos from her tropical vacation on her Instagram handle where she can be seen wearing a sultry black string bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the post, “Summer all year long pleaaaase“. One of the photos showed her running her hands through her wet hair amid water, while in the other, she looks away from camera and out to sea.

Earlier, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul had shared a slew of bikini snaps with her fans on her birthday. Though Jenner did not geo-tag her post, she captioned the post simply with her new age: “26″ along with three emojis; folded hands, flower and a balloon.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently admitted to her long-rumored cosmetic surgeries and expressed regret over going under the knife. During the season finale of The Kardashians, Kylie admitted she had a breast augmentation when she was 19, before she gave birth to her daughter Stormi, 5, while she was in a conversation with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

She said, “I wish I never got them done to begin with,’ the mom of two emotionally admitted. ‘I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.” Kylie further expressed that she would be really heartbroken if Stormi grew up and decided to have plastic surgery.

“I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19,’ Kylie said. ‘I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently, ’cause I wouldn’t touch anything,” Kylie added.

