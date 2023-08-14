Tom Cruise is one of the world’s biggest and most famous actors, with a huge fan following. He has been a part of Hollywood for over four decades and has done commendable work in the entertainment industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Tom’s former manager Eileen Berlin, opened up about his terrible temper in an interview and well, this wasn’t the first time fans read about it but in the past also, crew members have allegedly hinted about his strict behaviour and temper issues on the film sets. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tom is not only famous but also one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. His work consists of some of the biggest films of all time, including Top Gun: Maverick, the Mission Impossible franchise and 5 War Of The Worlds, to name a few.

Now talking about the throwback scoop, once in a conversation with The Daily Mail, Tom Cruise’s former manager Eileen Berlin spoke about the actor’s temper and said, “Tommy had a terrible temper. He harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering, and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity.”

The ex-manager added, “I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday. He screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in the teen mags’. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek.”

What are your thoughts on Tom Cruise’s ex-manager, Eileen Berlin, talking about his temper issues back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

