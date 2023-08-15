Barbie, led by Margot Robbie, had been in the news since its announcement following that also because of its clash at the theatres with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, yet it derailed the box office and earned over $1 billion globally. As per reports, Margot will be presented with a really good amount as a reward salary after the film’s massive success. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The film is based on the iconic Mattel doll, which was a part of almost every kid’s childhood and growing-up years and finally got its place on the big screen. Directed by Greta Gerwig, starring a plethora of stars, including Ryan Gosling, in the lead has kept the audiences fully entertained throughout the length of the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going up against Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, that was one of the most anticipated films among the cine-goers, was quite a challenge for Margot Robbie’s Barbie, but the promotion of the film and the Barbenheimer phenomenon proved to be beneficial for it, and luckily, both the films emerged out as winners at the box-office.

Barbie went on to earn over a whopping $1 Billion worldwide, and that has led to handsome pay for the film’s leading lady and its director. As per a report by Variety, Margot Robbie will be paid around $50 Million, including her salary and box-office bonuses. However, there has been no mention of the amount that will be received by the film’s captain, Greta Gerwig. As per reports, both Robbie and Ryan Gosling took home a $12.5 million salary for the film, and it was the Harley Quinn actress who pitched the film to Warner Bros.

Barbie is reportedly the second highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros., following behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. But that’s not all this. Margot Robbie- led and Greta Gerwig-directed is the highest-grossing film from a female director, which was previously held by Frozen II, co-directed by Jennifer Lee. Meanwhile, the director has not said anything clearly about making a sequel for her blockbuster, nor does Robbie and Ryan have plans of returning for a sequel as of now.

The film was released in the theatres last month, on July 21st. And for more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Robert Pattinson Revealed He Stole 156 Pair Of Socks From ‘The Batman’ Sets That The Makers Told Him To “Stop Stealing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News